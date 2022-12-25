NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The last time measurable snow fell on Christmas Day was in 2010 where Nashville received 1.1 inches.

It made for some pretty sights during the daytime at places like the State Capitol and the Bi-Centennial Mall.

But that night, it was a different story.

During the day, even though the high was only 32, the sun kept the roads wet, but once that sun went down, it all froze. There were numerous accidents across the area that Christmas night.

The biggest snow we ever saw on Christmas Day was in 1969 when we had 2.4 inches of snow.

Since 1940, we have had ten days of measurable snow, and 23 days when there was a trace of snow.

So, it is not all that unusual!