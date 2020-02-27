The Ice Storm of 1994…Do you remember going without electricity?

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you were here during February of 1994, I know you will never forget this terrible ice storm.

Many of you went for days without electricity or heat in the cold of February, some of you even for weeks.

The temperature had dropped from near 74 degrees on February 8th to 23 on the 9th with the precipitation starting as sleet.

But it was that night that it became freezing rain, clinging to trees and powerlines, as a deep layer of warm air pushed in over the shallow layer of sub-freezing air.

Indeed it was the electrical power grid that took the biggest hit during the ice storm not just in Middle Tennessee, but all across the mid-south where some two million people

Were left without electricity.

When looking at the downed trees and powerlines in Nashville alone, one would think it would take months to restore power.



NES linemen worked 16 hour days for weeks to bring the power back to everyone.

Personally, I was astounded when my power in south Nashville was restored after 4 days.

But as bad as that was, the Ice Storm of 1994 is not considered the worst in Nashville history.

It’s the Great Ice Storm of 1951 that occurred during late January through early February of that year that takes those honors.

Ice Storm of 1951: From The Ralph Morrisey Collection, Tennessee State Library & Archives



Ice was followed by snow, totaling 8 inches. numerous people were left without power.



Miles of power and telephone lines had to be re-strung. roofs collapsed because of the weight of snow and ice.



In addition, gas and oil furnaces expended their fuel, forcing Nashvillians to seek alternative means of heat.

It is something you need to remember if you live in the mid-south, that crippling ice storms can occur.