CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the temperature dropped and the frigid air took over across Middle Tennessee Friday, the roads continued to be the main priority. All day, crews worked to pull and dig vehicles out of the snow.

“This morning, everything was completely covered, and there were cars all over, everywhere in the city, up here, there was a car somebody left just in the middle of the road,” described Sgt. Matthew Massingill, with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The six-year veteran with the department spent Friday working to clear the streets of vehicles stuck in the middle of the road, following the snowstorm that pelted the area Thursday.

“We’ve been dealing with all the cars in the ditches, and the cars in the roadway. So, we’ve slowly throughout the day worked and got most of that cleared from what it was this morning,” said Sgt. Massingill.

Car after car, Sgt. Massingill pointed out the cars still sitting, covered in snow and left abandoned. He explained, while Thursday morning didn’t seem like much snow at first, that quickly changed and caused many people to slip and slide off the roadway.

“We’ve just been working throughout the day, trying to get all of that cleared out,” described Sgt. Massingill. “No matter how good you are at driving in it, the ice is going to get you.”

On Friday, the department pulled an estimated 15 cars out of ditches. Deputies worked in 12-hour shifts, but Sgt. Massingill said the hardest part is getting everywhere they need to be safely — especially with hidden slick spots on the road.

“You have to be very easy and do things gradually, no sharp turns,” Sgt. Massingill while driving through Ashland City. “In some situations, we have to park and walk when it gets bad enough.”

The priority heading into the weekend is now focused on getting to areas that have been untouched by first responders that have been hard to get to due to the snow and ice on the ground. Deputies are urging drivers to stay off the road Saturday morning, to allow time for the ice to melt.

“Especially here, some of the areas here, they don’t have cell phone signal,” said Sgt. Massingill. “So, if they get stuck and they can’t get out, I mean I would hate for someone to freeze to death or something bad to happen to someone who couldn’t get out.”

