The Flood of 2010: One of the worst catastrophes in Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – If we talk about the most catastrophic weather events in middle Tennessee history, it would be hard to deny that the Flood of 2010 would be near the top of the list. it affected so many people’s lives. It’s hard to believe it is nearly the ten year anniversary of this terrible flood.

In two days, a record of 13.67″ of rain fell in Nashville, nearly doubling the old two day total from the remnants of Hurricane Frederic in 1979.

And parts of Middle Tennessee received 13 to 16 inches of rain or more in just two days.

The flood unfolded over a three day period.

Day 1, Saturday, May 1st: how can we forget Mill Creek overflowing its banks and onto the southeast bound lanes of I-24…cars bobbing up and down in the water, people climbing over the divider in the median as the water spilled over.

And then a portable classroom from Lighthouse Christian School floating down the interstate, having washed off of the school’s campus into mill creek.

And as it ran aground with floating cars running into it, we watched it disintegrate in front of our eyes.

Day 2, Sunday, May 2nd: Creeks and streams continue to rise and flood neighborhoods like here in West Nashville where Richland Creek flooded businesses along Charlotte Avenue, people having to be rescued by boats.

On the Cumberland River, with water spilling over Old Hickory Dam, the Corps of Engineers was forced to open all of the floodgates before the dam was disabled.

Day 3, Monday, May 3rd: So many neighborhoods like this one in the Pennington Bend area were flooded. Some called it Nashville’s Hurricane Katrina.

How can we forget seeing the iconic Opryland Hotel and Opry House flooded? And looking at the water inside the atrium with chairs and furniture floating.

But it wasn’t just Nashville. This picture is in Ashland City of a flooded out A. O. Smith manufacturing plant. That flooding continued into Clarksville and beyond. Also, the Harpeth River flooded many areas from Williamson County, through Davidson and Cheatham counties. And the Duck river inundated many parts of Maury, Hickman, and Humphreys counties

Months after the flood, researchers discovered what we call an “Atmospheric River” of tropical moisture that flowed from the Equatorial Pacific and the Caribbean, converging and moving north across the Gulf of Mexico, and eventually all the way to Tennessee where it met up with a stationary front.

The result, the flood of the century for Middle Tennessee.