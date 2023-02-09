HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee received a new resident just before the beginning of the month.

Aardvark, or Artie for short, a 40-year-old African male elephant, arrived at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, located in Hohenwald, from the North Carolina Zoo after many months of planning, the sanctuary said in an announcement.

Born in the wild of Zimbabwe, Artie was brought to the U.S. in 1986 with a group of young elephants that were orphaned due to culling carried out by the Zimbabwe government. He arrived at the North Carolina Zoo in 2007 when he was just 15 years old.

According to The Sanctuary, zoo officials described Artie as “the most talkative of the elephants at the zoo” who “chortles often, especially for breakfast!” He weighs 13,900 pounds, stands 11 feet tall and is a favorite among his keepers and zoo visitors.

Work to move Artie to The Sanctuary took place in collaboration with other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) facilities, according to North Carolina Zoo CEO and Director Pat Simmons.

“Meeting Artie’s needs at this stage of his life as an older bull was a priority. The decision for Artie to move to The Elephant Sanctuary, given their large habitat spaces, excellent husbandry facilities, and multiple African elephant residents, provides Artie with the best opportunities for lifetime care and social well-being as he ages,” Simmons said.

“The Sanctuary has been working with our AZA colleagues at North Carolina Zoo to plan for Artie for many months,” CEO Janice Zeitlin said. “Artie transitioned easily into the new Elephant Health Care Center barn and has spent the past few days exploring his new habitat, tossing mud, pushing trees, and meeting his Care Staff. We applaud all those who have helped Artie with this next chapter of his life, and The Elephant Sanctuary looks forward to posting updates as we learn more about the newest and largest Sanctuary herd mate!”

Upon Artie’s arrival, he was promptly greeted by The Sanctuary’s Vet Team and Care Staff with plenty of water, fresh-cut fruits, vegetables, and hay, The Sanctuary said in its announcement. The Elephant Health Care Center’s two-stall heated barn has 3.6 acres of habitat space, which will provide Artie ample room to explore, per The Sanctuary. Over the coming weeks, Artie’s health and individual needs will be the focus as he becomes acquainted with his new environment.