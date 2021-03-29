‘The church is not a building, it’s the people’: Mt. Juliet congregation loses everything in flood

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Leaders of a church in Wilson County woke on Palm Sunday to find its building sustained major damage after hours of non-stop rain.

Rushing water closed down roads and left behind destruction to both homes and businesses.

Mt. Juliet police said 12 people were rescued from their vehicles and three people were rescued from their homes.

The Valley Center shopping area off North Mt. Juliet road, near Old Dirt Lebanon Road, bore the brunt of the flash flooding in the area. Most of the businesses in the area were destroyed, including David Deaton Karate Studios and New Tribe Church.

“Every square inch of our building, which is about 13,000 square feet is just a complete loss; the nursery, the the kid area. If it wasn’t higher than three feet, it’s just gone,” said Jarod Smith, lead pastor of New Tribe Church.

Some of the businesses in the complex have flooded a total of four times. They never imagined it would happen again.

“Water just rushed in from across the field about waist high and smashed into that garage door. Literally, a river flowed right through the back of the building and pushed everything up to the windows,” said Smith. “We’ll make it. The church is not a building, it’s people. We all know that. We live by that. It’s going to take some time to kind of get our heads wrapped around what to do next.”

Smith said thankfully the church has insurance. They are now working to locate a place to hold Easter service.