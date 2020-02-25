The 1974 “Super Outbreak” of tornadoes killed 38 people in Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 1974 “Super Outbreak” is considered one of the worst tornado outbreaks to ever affect the United States.

At least 148 tornadoes struck 13 states from the Gulf states to the Great Lakes during the afternoon of April 3rd to the early morning hours of April 4th.

330 people died and, 484 were injured.

Here in Middle Tennessee, at least 24 tornadoes affected areas along and east of the I-65 corridor, making it the largest known tornado outbreak in the Mid-State.

38 people lost their lives in Middle Tennessee alone.

The longest track tornadoes killed 16 people in northern Alabama before moving into south middle TN where 11 died in Lincoln, Franklin, and Coffee counties, from two F-4 tornadoes.

27 more were killed in Fentress, Pickett, Putnam, White, Overton, Warren, Van Buren, Cannon, and Dekalb counties.

Putnam County: Picture courtesy of the Putnam Herald-Citizen

11 of those fatalities occurred in Putnam, White, Overton, Dekalb, and Cannon counties.

Rescuers from the Putnam County Rescue Squad, then with the Office of Civil Defense, worked tirelessly through the night to look for survivors.

Putnam County: Picture courtesy of the Putnam Herald-Citizen

Marty Smith, now retired from the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency, was 20 years old when the outbreak occurred. He and his father were both with the Putnam Office of Civil Defense (now Putnam Co. EMA) then. He and his family were in church when they got word of the tornado and immediately went to work.

“Once we started doing our search and rescue, the amount of debris was so bad it was unbelievable. When it became daylight, we set up in teams and started doing a search from about the DeKalb County line all the way into Overton County. And the damage was massive all the way through Putnam County. We did multiple search and rescues. We ended up having 52 or 53 people injured, I think it was, and we ended up having 11 fatalities.

Putnam County: Picture courtesy of the Putnam Herald-Citizen

“By the time we got done with removing the injured from the scene, we were very short on ambulances, Smith recalled. “We were using trucks, cars, anything we could to transport the injured to the hospital. And we made arrangements later on to remove those who were deceased”.

Although many of these areas are even more populated today, putting more people in danger, great strides have been made in the detection and warning of tornadoes.



Tyler Smith, Marty’s brother is now Putnam Co. EMA Director:

“A lot has changed since then with the technology, with severe weather alerts now that we get, all kinds of things that the news media puts out, the social media, the weather texts that we get on cell phones. So there’s a lot of change in 45 years”.

Tornado outbreaks like the one that occurred in 1974 will happen again. The key is for you and your family to stay safe by heeding the warnings when they are issued, and staying weather alert when severe weather is in the forecast.