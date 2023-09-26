GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thirty-seven students have been caught with THC vapes in Sumner County schools since Aug. 1, prompting the district to try and find solutions to the issue.

“We’ve got a huge problem right now with THC vapes. Huge problem,” said Scott Langford, the director of schools. “We are seeing them in every school in the county.”

Langford discussed the issue during a recent Sumner County Board of Education meeting, explaining the district sees four to six incidents every Friday.

THC vapes are illegal, but kids are easily getting their hands on them, according to district officials. Langford believes because the vapes look like USBs or flash drives, many parents have no idea their children are using them.

“There’s zero chance they’re not aiming these and marketing them toward kids,” Lanford said.

Langford not only worries about the legalities, but also the potential health consequences of using THC vapes.

“We’re seeing kids that are having seizures; they’re having allergic reactions and I’m terrified we’re going to get one laced with fentanyl or something like that,” he said.

Langford said the district needs to be proactive to stop the problem. In addition to the vape testing kits school resource officers already use, he proposed trying out vape detection technology – sensors that are installed inside schools to identify vape chemicals in the air.

Sumner County school officials are still debating an appropriate punishment for students who are caught with THC vapes in class. The district’s current policy categorizes possessing drugs in school as a “zero tolerance offense,” which results in the student being sent to alternative school if space and staffing allows.

However, Langford told school board members he’s not sure if that’s the best punishment for having a THC vape on campus, because most kids who are caught with vapes in school don’t typically get in trouble.

“We’ve got to draw a line to say that this is not okay, but in the process of drawing that line we can’t draw it so firmly that we put kids in jeopardy of going deeper into drugs because we remove everything that connects them to their school and community,” Langford said.

The district has asked the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office to charge students when appropriate, at minimum.

Langford plans to discuss the issue further during the district’s Drug Awareness Month in October. In the meantime, he encouraged parents to discuss the dangers of vaping with their children.