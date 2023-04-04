READYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Readyville is digging its way out of massive storm damage, and now, town leaders are sending out a call to action as they work to repair the mess left behind.

“Readyville is a very small town, non-incorporated, between the Rutherford and Cannon County line. And that whole town is decimated,” said Debra Alexander Fisher, regional lead volunteer for the American Red Cross of Tennessee.

The outpouring of community support was almost immediate following Saturday’s tornado that damaged 30 homes and destroyed 10 others, leaving destruction spread all across the community.

Since Saturday, we’re told hundreds of volunteers have been on the ground every day, working to assist in any way they can.

“The clean-up is massive in disasters of this nature,” Fisher said.

While the community has done so much already, there’s still a long way to go until Readyville can get back to being Readyville.

“We are still on the ground going around block by block and seeing basically what we can do to assist that community,” Fisher said.

One of the biggest needs right now is more volunteers willing to help continue clean-up efforts.

“We will be there until we are no longer needed. There is a great need,” Fisher explained.

If you aren’t able to volunteer, Red Cross officials say any kind of donation will be the most helpful at this time.

“Our biggest need is donations. The financial assistance is almost imperative for us to continue doing our work,” said Fisher.

Those donations will help the Red Cross continue to open shelters, provide food and water and distribute medicine to displaced residents that were lost in the disaster.

“I cannot express enough how the donations of our generous donors will help us continue with our mission. Every dime really helps us continue the work that is needed because it could be you the next time,” Fisher said.

One worry for volunteers is the potential damage from the weather coming in on Wednesday that could set them back even further.

“If there’s another rain event, it could just compile on what they’ve already been experiencing,” Fisher said.

The National Weather Service’s Severe Outlook for Wednesday is forecasting Readyville for a slight risk (level 2/5) of possible scattered severe storms.

The American Red Cross is urging those displaced residents to take shelter at Westside Elementary School at 3714 Murfreesboro Road.

For those interested in helping, a volunteer center has been set up to coordinate all of the volunteers out of New Hope Church of Christ at 4296 Murfreesboro Road. Volunteers and impacted residents must check in and get an armband.

New Hope Church of Christ also opened the church for victims and first responders where churches and vendors provided water and more than 400 meals on Sunday, April 2, alone.

To help storm victims in our area, you can donate online to the American Red Cross Tennessee Region by clicking here, or you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word “TORNADO” to 90999 to make a donation.