RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The lives of four young children have changed forever after they lost their mother in a crash along Interstate 840 in Rutherford County last weekend.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), 29-year-old Hytika Johnson — known by loved ones as “Tika” — died after colliding with a parked tractor-trailer just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

“She was a really great soul. We miss her so much,” Tika’s husband, Marquan Johnson, said with a sigh.

Now, Tika’s presence can only be seen through the eyes of the couple’s four children, who sat beside their father throughout the interview.

“It’s still raw, so every little thing from changing a diaper to going to make the kids snacks and seeing her favorite food or just laying in the bed. It’s just so hard to not think of her,” Marquan told News 2 as he teared up.

While holding his youngest child, 6-month-old baby Cherish, Marquan described a loss his family is struggling to comprehend.

“It still kind of doesn’t seem real, like there’s nothing in my mind every day that tells me she’s not going to walk back through that door or come around the corner,” he explained. “It’s just heartbreaking. I’m broken. That was my partner, my better half.”

Tika’s family from Ohio, who is currently in town for their final farewells, shares in that loss.

“She left a mark on everybody she met, everyone loves her. She’s so funny, she’s caring,” Marquan said as he began to break down.

Marquan never imagined his wife’s life suddenly coming to an end like this.

“She just told me she was going to take a drive to clear her head, and I didn’t think nothing of it,” Marquan recalled. “I told her I loved her, to be careful, and she was like, ‘I’m coming right back,’ and it actually happened 15 minutes after she pulled off.”

Authorities said Tika’s car traveled off the left side of I-840 on a curve, slid across two westbound lanes, and hit a tractor trailer that was parked on the right shoulder. The young mother never made it back home.

“My heart dropped…my body went numb. It just didn’t even seem real,” Marquan said.

The loss has left holes in the hearts of the Johnson family that will never be filled.

“I know it’s going to be a long, hard journey, but I’m going to make her proud,” Marquan vowed.

Loved ones looking to help in that journey created a GoFundMe, saying the Johnsons have been trying to get back on their feet since losing their belongings in a fire in June. If you would like to donate, follow this link.

Meanwhile, Tika’s service will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. The funeral is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Miracle Temple of Deliverance.