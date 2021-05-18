‘That Damn Store’ in Humphreys County damaged by fire

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A business along Highway 70 in Humphreys County was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department said it responded around 2:30 a.m. to assist the McEwen Fire Department in battling the fire at That Damn Store and Wheezie’s Kitchen near Hurricane Creek Road.



(Courtesy: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department)

Photos provided by the fire department show extensive damage inside the business.

There were no initial reports of injuries, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.