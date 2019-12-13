Funding approved for an incinerator in fight against CWD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency funding has been approved to help Tennessee deal with Chronic Wasting Disease, which affects the brains of deer.

This year, Tennessee wildlife officials have tested nearly 9,000 harvested deer for CWD; 148 have tested positive.

Positive-testing deer carcasses are currently being buried in a clay-lined pit in Fayette County. People living in the area have expressed concerns about contamination to the soil and water.

Those complaints prompted Rep. Ron Gant to propose using an incinerator instead, requesting $1 million in funding to build the machine.

Earlier this month the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission approved funding for the construction of the incinerator.

There’s currently no known cure for Chronic Wasting Disease.