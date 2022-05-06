News 2 will stream trial proceedings with intermittent delays. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Testimony continued in a Dickson County courtroom Friday in the trial for Erika Castro-Miles. She has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker.

Sgt. Baker was brutally murdered in 2018. Steven Wiggins has been convicted and sentenced to death in the case. Castro-Miles was in the car with Wiggins when Baker was killed.

On the first day of trial, never before seen surveillance and body camera footage, along with the initial 911 call that set the horrific turn of events in motion were played in court — all key evidence shown to the jurors on day one of the trial.

New key evidence was shown on day two of the trial for Erika Castro-Miles. Prosecutors hope to prove Castro-Miles and Steven Wiggins worked in unison killing Sgt. Daniel Baker in 2018.

Sergeant Baker’s widow Lisa told News 2 she feels like Castro-Miles is just as guilty as Steven Wiggins.

News 2 spoke with Castro-Miles from jail shortly after her arrest. She said, “I would undo it 10,000 times over. I would undo it every single day of my life if I had to.”

Castro-Miles has remained in jail.