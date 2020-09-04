Terminated THP trooper arrested for assault after confrontation with protester

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper fired from his job after a confrontation with a protester last month has been arrested on a charge of assault.

Harvey Briggs, 52, was booked into the Metro jail around 9 p.m. Thursday and released on a $1,000 bond around 11:30 p.m., according to online court records.

An arrest warrant alleges Briggs ripped a mask from the face of a protester who was taking part in a “peaceful demonstration” near the Tennessee State Capitol on Aug. 10. The paperwork states the trooper then threw the mask, touching the protester’s face in the process.

Trooper Harvey Briggs (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

The protester, Andrew Golden provided News 2 with video of the encounter and said, at the time of the incident, he was trying to capture a woman’s traffic stop near the Capitol.

Briggs, a 22-year veteran of THP, was served a termination notice Aug. 14 for “unprofessional conduct.”