Terminated THP trooper arrested for assault after confrontation with protester

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper fired from his job after a confrontation with a protester last month has been arrested on a charge of assault.

Harvey Briggs, 52, was booked into the Metro jail around 9 p.m. Thursday and released on a $1,000 bond around 11:30 p.m., according to online court records.

An arrest warrant alleges Briggs ripped a mask from the face of a protester who was taking part in a “peaceful demonstration” near the Tennessee State Capitol on Aug. 10. The paperwork states the trooper then threw the mask, touching the protester’s face in the process.

Trooper Harvey Briggs
Trooper Harvey Briggs (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

The protester, Andrew Golden provided News 2 with video of the encounter and said, at the time of the incident, he was trying to capture a woman’s traffic stop near the Capitol.

Briggs, a 22-year veteran of THP, was served a termination notice Aug. 14 for “unprofessional conduct.”

