NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The only emergency shelter in Middle Tennessee for teenagers is back open after it suddenly closed last fall.

The Oasis Center has a youth crisis intervention shelter that helps roughly 4,000 teenagers ages 13 to 17 every year in the state.

President and CEO Mark Dunkerly said it was forced to close for months after five workers resigned in October.

Dunkerly said closing the shelter was the hardest decision he has had to make in twelve years. But, he’s thrilled to be able to hire new employees and now once again provide the shelter to local youth.

“There’s a great spirit back there. It’s awesome to have that back open as a need for young people in the community, when they do need it,” he said.

Dunkerley said out of all the programs that Oasis Center provides the shelter is the most expensive. It costs about $650,000 per year to operate.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call (615) 327-4455 for immediate assistance.

Main office hours are from 9a.m. to 5p.m.