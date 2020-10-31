Tennessee’s online-only sports betting to start on Sunday

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters in Boston. Sports gambling giant DraftKings won’t give a former “Bachelor” contestant the $1 million prize for winning an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband were accused of cheating.Jade Roper-Tolbert beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize, but some in the fantasy sports community were quick to allege she coordinated with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, to submit more than the maximum 150 entries. Roper-Tolbert was no longer listed as the winner Saturday. A DraftKings statement says the company decided to update the standings for several contests and did not elaborate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sportsbooks are set to accept the first bets in Tennessee’s unique online-only sports betting program starting early Sunday.

The Tennessee Lottery says DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM have completed all the requirements to launch Sunday. Each has said it is ready for a day-one start. The lottery says a fourth operator, Tennessee Action 24/7, has system testing planned for Saturday and is close to being ready to launch the next day.

The kickoff comes more than a year and a half in the making after lawmakers narrowly approved sports betting in spring 2019. The state lottery is regulating the program.