Tennessee’s female Supreme Court justices to speak at Lipscomb University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s six female Supreme Court justices will be together speaking at an event in Nashville Monday.

It’s being hosted by Lipscomb University’s Fred D. Gray Institute for Law, Justice, and Society.

That department is named after the civil rights attorney and activist who represented Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“What we hope the students gain is that you know anything great has to be worked for and pushed through,” said Steve Joiner, Dean of the school’s College of Leadership and Public Service. “That’s the concept of the Institute of Justice and Society. It’s a rights-driven and justice-driven institute named after Mr. Gray. And that’s what he did. He helped society change and we want to bring about societal change.”

That’s why Joiner said they are selective about who is chosen to speak at this annual event.

It strives to honor a century of women’s suffrage in Tennessee.

“This year we’re really excited because obviously this is the 100th year of women gaining the right to vote and Tennessee was such a key player in that we were the final state. Interesting story because one vote carried that over,” Joiner said. “We decided to honor that by hosting all 6 women Supreme Court justices from the state of Tennessee. There’s only been 6 in the history of the state and they’ve all agreed to come and talk about what it was like to break that glass ceiling and what it’s like to work in an environment that had been primarily male.”

There’s a student forum starting 3:00 p.m. at the Ezell Center Chapel.

A ticketed dinner with the women of the Supreme Court is being held at 6:00 p.m. in the George Shinn Center.

Proceeds will go towards the Fred D. Gray scholarship for students who major in law, justice, and society.