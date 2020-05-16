Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency names new executive director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has named a new executive director.

Officials made the announcement on Saturday afternoon. They said Bobby Wilson has been named the new executive director of TWRA.

Wilson was voted for unanimously by the 13-member Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission during a special virtual online meeting Friday.

I am humbled and honored that the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission put their faith and trust in me to lead this Agency into the future. I am really excited about going into this new role to be able to continue working with an incredibly dedicated and passionate group of men and women who work for this Agency. I look forward to the challenges that may lie ahead. Bobby Wilson

Wilson joined TWRA in 1979 and he will move into his new position on June 1 after serving as deputy executive director since September 2015.

As deputy executive director, he was responsible for the coordination of all field activities for the four TWRA regions and central office programs. As the executive director, he will be replacing Ed Carter, who announced his retirement effective at the end of May.

Wilson began his TWRA career as a part-time fisheries technician. He became manager of Lake Graham in Madison County in 1980 before becoming a fisheries biologist in Region I from 1984-97. He served as assistant chief of fisheries beginning in 1997 before being named chief in the spring of 2010.