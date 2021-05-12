Tennessee warns not to panic buy: ‘Emergency vehicles fuel from the same locations you do’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Agencies across Middle Tennessee are urging drivers not to panic-buy gas, which could prevent their crews from fueling up to respond to emergencies.

First responders in Coffee, Marshall and Clay counties were among those that shared the same post on Facebook Tuesday night, explaining that “emergency vehicles fuel from the same locations that you do.”

“Please only buy the normal amount of fuel,” the post continued.

Analysts report more than 1,000 gas stations across the Southeast had no fuel as of Tuesday night as a result of “unwarranted panic-buying among drivers.”

The Colonial Pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., delivering about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them. The attack raised concerns, once again, about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

A large part of the pipeline resumed operations manually late Monday, and Colonial anticipates restarting most of its operations by the end of the week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.