Tennessee toddler killed in crash on Western Kentucky interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A four-year-old girl from Franklin, Tennessee was killed in a crash that also injured nine other people on a Western Kentucky interstate over the weekend.

Paducah police responded around 9:45 a.m. Sunday to a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near Exit 3.

Officers said the driver of a tractor-trailer rig explained he saw traffic slow down, but could not stop in time.

He slammed into the back of a Toyota Highlander driven by Michelle Wren, causing her vehicle to overturn, according to investigators.

Wren was injured and her four-year-old daughter, Emery, was transported to Baptist Health Paducah, where police said she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Wren’s two other children sustained “possible injuries.” The family is from Franklin, Tennessee.

The driver of the tractor-trailer rig also slammed into seven other vehicles, coming to a rest against the cable barrier in the median, according to police.

Officers said five people in those vehicles were transported to hospitals, while another person was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital.

The interstate was closed for nearly seven hours.

Paducah police are actively investigating the fatal crash.