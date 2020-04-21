Tennessee Titans to host virtual draft party ahead of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Tennessee Titans said the team plans to host a virtual draft party before the NFL Draft.

The team is inviting fans to take part in the party. It will happen on Thursday April 23 from 6-7 p.m. central time on the Titans’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts, as well as the team’s website and Titans Mobile App.

The live stream and party countdown begins at 5:30 p.m. and at 6 p.m., the virtual draft party kicks off with Titans in-game host Lance Smith and former Titans running back Eddie George as hosts for the evening.

The event will feature current and former Titans players and celebrity guests. Guests expected to join include Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and linebacker Rashaan Evans, along with a Titans alumni panel.

In addition to draft discussion and special guests, fans will have the opportunity to win a number of prizes throughout the event, including autographed footballs, personalized jerseys and tickets to an upcoming game. To be eligible to win, fans should register online.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.