Tennessee Titans player debuts cleat supporting an end to gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A boy’s death in North Nashville has become a part of a Tennessee Titan’s fight against gun violence.

This month, tight end Delanie Walker debuted his cleats for the NFL “My Cause My Cleats” program.

One of Walker’s cleats supports an end to gun violence and features names of some Tennessee gun violence victims.

DaVonte Ziegler is one of the names on the cleat. In 2015, Metro Police said 15-year-old Ziegler was shot and killed in North Nashville by an 11-year-who found a gun and played with it.

Ziegler was raised by his aunt, Amelia Griswould. Of the cleat design, she said, “This is something that is getting the word out about gun violence. My baby didn’t die in vain. There’s something good that’s coming out of this.”

To bid on the cleats click here.