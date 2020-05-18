Tennessee Titans dedicate week of May 18 to high school seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans have dedicated the week of May 18 to honor high school graduating seniors.

Titans media officials told News 2 that the week will showcase a variety of different content across social media. The Titans will also individually feature senior classes from more than 400 Tennessee high schools on the big screens at Nissan Stadium.

On Monday, the team will share videos of Titans players offering advice to the graduating seniors. Officials encourage those students to share pictures and videos on Instagram with the Titans.

At the end of the week, Titans will honor seniors across Tennessee with a special display at Nissan Stadium.

The scroll on Nissan Stadium big screens will feature a congratulatory graphic and individually list the names of nearly every high school in Tennessee with graduating seniors. This display will be on a loop from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22.

The team will also celebrate the 20 Metro Nashville Public School students whose hard work put them at the top of their graduating class. The Titans will give each valedictorian a gift card and a personalized, virtual Titans game ball.

