COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Inside Tennessee Tech University’s robotics and automation lab is where Dr. Ali Alouani pushes his engineering students to get creative.

“Our mission is to educate our students and make sure they are going to be successful,” he said.

You can find plenty of unique projects in the lab, including the department’s new autonomous wheelchair.

“It’s a very challenging project,” said Alouani. “It takes a lot of tools, if you will, from software, hardware, electronics, power.”

However, he knew a student up for the challenge.

“It was kind of just, like, he had an opening with that wheelchair, and it was already purchased by Tech,” said Kaydn Brady.

Brady decided more than a year-and-a-half ago he wanted to build the wheelchair as part of his master’s program. While crafting the project, he kept his grandmother in mind.

“I really loved her,” he said. “She was such a great person, loved her grandkids, loved spoiling us, so it was definitely hard to see her struggling so much.”

She battled knee problems and was diagnosed with dementia when Brady was in high school.

“She just definitely could have used the device,” he said.

For the next 18 months, Brady threw himself into his work.

“I pretty much had no experience with AI,” he said. “Basically, my whole first couple semesters, I was just doing a lot of research and trying to figure out how to implement that.”

Before he graduated in May, he got his wheelchair up and running.

“To do that kind of project, get out on time, about a year and a half, that is really something,” said Alouani.

Experiences like watching Brady’s designs come to life have kept Alouani teaching these last 35 years.

“I was very happy to see his level of confidence going up…especially when he saw things moving forward,” Alouani said.

While Brady’s time with this project is over, Alouani hopes more could happen with this wheelchair in the future.

“If I have funding and the right students, I’d be more than happy to pursue this,” he said.

According to Alouani, he’s currently working on securing grant funding so they can continue pushing this project forward.

Meanwhile, Brady is using his master’s degree in electrical engineering to work as an aerospace engineer in Dallas.