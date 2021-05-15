Tennessee Summer Concerts: What events are back for 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After most events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shows across Middle Tennessee are making a comeback. Check out these concert events taking place this summer.

Arrington

Arrington Vineyards: Food Truck Fridays | Jazz at the Pavilion

Where: 6211 Patton Rd, Arrington, TN 37014

When: April – October

Concert Cost: Free

Head out to Arrington Vineyards for live jazz and bluegrass bands every Saturday and Sunday all the way through October.

Also running through October, you can also check out Food Truck Fridays, which feature free live music every week. No reservations required.

Brentwood

Brentwood 2021 Summer Concert Series

Where: 1500 Volunteer Pkwy, Brentwood, TN 37027

When: June – July

Concert Cost: Free

After canceling the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert series returns for its 32nd year this June. All concerts start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The 2021 Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park kicks off June 6 with the Bicho Brothers. Check out the full schedule for this year:

June 6: Bicho Brothers

June 20: Six Wire

July 4: Red, White and Boom – Tim Akers and the Smoking Section

July 25: Rubiks Groove

Clarksville

Beachaven Vineyards & Winery

Where: 1100 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040

When: May – October

Beachaven Vineyards & Winery has launched a new concert series for the summer. The event replaces the long-running Jazz on the Lawn, which was suspended last year due to COVID-19.

Gallatin

Gallatin 3rd Thursdays on Main

Where: 146 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066

When: June – September

Concert Cost: Free

Live music on the Gallatin City Square returns for 2021 with four 3rd Thursday shows in Historic Downtown Gallatin. The series returns this June. The lineup for this year has yet to be announced but check back for updates on the free concert series here.

Goodlettsville

Music on Main Summer Concerts 2021

Where: 105 S Main St, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

When: June – August

Concert Cost: Free

Goodlettsville presents the Music on Main Summer Concert Serie, taking place at Main Street Park is located on the grounds of Goodlettsville City Hall at 105 South Main Street. Hall. These events take place on select Thursday nights in June, July, and August from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

This year’s schedule features:

June 3: Dre Hilton

June 17: Good Rockin’ Tonight

July 15: TN Soul

August 12: Hoffman

Mt. Juliet

Big Summer Blow Out Concert!

Where: 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

When: June 25 – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Murfreesboro

Main Street Friday Night Live Concert Series

Where: Murfreesboro Historic Downtown Square – Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

When: June – September

Concert Cost: Free

The Main Street Friday Night Live Concert Series returns with four free, family-friendly concerts each first Friday night from June through September on the Historic Square.

This year’s schedule includes:

June 4: Entice

July 2: Skyline Drive

August 6: Higher Ground

September 3: Good Rockin’ Tonight

Nashville

Big Band on the Cumberland

Where: 592 S 1st St, Nashville, TN 37213

When: Fridays in July

Concert Cost: Free

Metro Parks is bringing back the Big Band Dances in a modified format for 2021. Head down to Cumberland Park on Friday, July 9, 16, 23, and 30.

Jazz on the Cumberland

Where: 592 S 1st St, Nashville, TN 37213

When: May – September

Concert Cost: Free

The 10th Annual Jazz On The Cumberland Concert Series takes place one Sunday each month through October. Head down to Cumberland Park for a night of live jazz, along with a variety of food trucks, concessions, vendors, and a Kid’s Fun Play Zone.

Spring Hill

Outdoor Summer Concert Series

Where: 575 Maury Hill St, Spring Hill, TN 37174, Spring Hill, United States

When: June – July

Head over to Evan’s Park for the Outdoor Summer Concert Series in Spring Hill.

