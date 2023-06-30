NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee state trooper has been placed on leave following a criminal investigation, according to the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security (TDHS).

TDHS Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Matt Perry announced Trooper Curtis Davenport of the Nashville district has been placed on “discretionary leave” following the criminal investigation into a fatal crash in Springfield.

According to the initial THP report, Davenport was attempting to catch a speeding driver on Highway 41 in Robertson County around 11 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2022, when his vehicle collided with an SUV attempting to turn onto Bill Jones Industrial Drive. The SUV then collided with a red sedan and the 62-year-old driver was killed at the scene, according to THP.

Davenport sustained minor injuries, THP told News 2 at the time.

According to the statement from TDHS and THP, District Attorney General Robert Nash’s office was contacted immediately following the crash; the office then reviewed all the facts of the case.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Davenport was decommissioned and assigned to work in a noncommissioned role within THP while the investigation was ongoing. The case was presented to a Robertson County Grand Jury, where indictments were handed down.

Davenport has been with the department since 2021.

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Office of Professional Accountability is currently conducting an internal investigation on Davenport.

According to the Robertson County District Attorney, Davenport was charged with vehicular homicide by reckless operation of a vehicle and reckless endangerment.