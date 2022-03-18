NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, outdoor activities such as camping became increasingly popular both here in Tennessee and around the country.

So, now that the pandemic is becoming endemic for now, is the popularity still there?

“The last two years in the state parks has been crazy,” exclaimed Jim Bryson, Deputy Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Everybody comes out to the parks. They’ve been dying to get outdoors, and our parks have been there for them.”





“We’ve had record visitation every day in our parks,” Bryson said. “I don’t think our state parks have ever been more important to Tennessee than as they have been in the past two years. They are a place of refuge, and they’ve been a place for people to re-charge. It’s been really special.”



“We expected that things would tail off a little bit. But what is happening is that I think people are discovering the outdoors, and they are staying in the outdoors.”

So, how are things going this year?



“We had record camping nights in December and again in February,” Bryson explained. “So, we’re on track to have more record years in camping. January was down just slightly, but we had a whole lot of cold weather and a lot of snow in January. So, I think that’s probably why it was down. Otherwise, the trends are all up.”

And Tennessee’s State Parks have been recognized for all their hard work over the last two years.

“This last year, our state parks won the Gold Medal among all state park systems in the country, meaning that we were in the top four state park systems in the country as judged by the National Recreation and Parks Association,” Bryson said. “And we’re very proud of that.”

If you haven’t visited one of our state parks, they’re some of the best. So, get out and enjoy the outdoors.