Tennessee State Fair 2019: Everything you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Planning on going to the final weekend of the Tennessee State Fair? Here’s what you need to know before you head out to the fairgrounds.

How to get there

Check out directions to the fair HERE.

Where to park

You have two options for parking this weekend.

Gate 2 – MAIN GATE: Located on Wedgewood Ave. This gate is open every day and provides handicap and van accessible parking.

Gate 6 – WEEKEND PARKING: Located at 2368 Bransford Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203. This is the only open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. WEEKEND GATE parking opens at Fair Hours. Nolensville Pike traffic will use this gate.

Fairgrounds Map

A detailed map of the fairgrounds is available HERE.

Where to get your tickets

Ticket information is available HERE.

When is the Fair open

Friday, September 13th

Gates Open: 5 pm

Gates Close: 10 pm

Fairgrounds close: 11:30 pm

Saturday, September 14th

Gates Open: 10:30 am

Gates Close: 10 pm

Fairgrounds close: 11:30 pm

Sunday, September 15th

Gates Open: 12 pm

Gates Close: 10 pm

Fairgrounds close: 11 pm

There’s plenty to do this weekend, like competitions, and three stages of live music, so be sure to check out the Tennessee State Fair’s website for a full lineup.