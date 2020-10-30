Tennessee sees record-breaking early voting numbers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Election day is only five days away, and many precincts are reporting record numbers in early voting across the state of Tennessee.

“People are interested in participating in this election,” Jeff Roberts, administrator of elections for Davidson County. “And, also if you think back how much Nashville has grown since 2016, we’ve added a lot of new voters here.”

Early voting across Tennessee began October 14th. In the two weeks since then, Davidson County has seen 220,000 people vote early. That’s nearly 50,000 more votes than the same time during the last presidential election.

Roberts says Davidson County has seen consistent growth in early voters.

“What I’ve seen the numbers have been spread out a little more over each day, as opposed to concentrated on the first days and the last two days,” said Roberts. When asked if that is typical for elections, Roberts responded, “That’s not typical. Usually, it’s the first two days and the last days are the very biggest.”

Precincts across Tennessee have also seen a surge. Rutherford County is up 50% with 39,000 more early voters than in 2016. Shelby County is now up 86,000 voters compared to 2016. And in Wilson County, over 65% of eligible voters have already cast ballots. That equals more than 62,000 people.

Election officials have also seen an uptick in absentee ballots.

“We saw 36,000… almost 36,900 people request an absentee ballot,” Roberts explained. “We’ve received 32,000 back in the mail.”

Election day is November 3rd. Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.