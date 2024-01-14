NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts have started to announce closings or delays for Tuesday, January 16, due to the threat of snow and freezing cold temperatures this week.
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far.
B
Benton County Schools
Camden Public School
C
Cedars Preparatory Academy
Lebanon Other School
Cheatham County Schools
Ashland City Public School
D
Dickson County Schools
Dickson Public School
L
Lebanon Special School District
Lebanon Other School
Lewis County Schools
Hohenwald Public School
Lighthouse Kids Centers for Autism – Brentwood
Other School
R
Robertson County Schools
Springfield Public School
Rutherford County Schools
Murfreesboro Public School
S
Sumner County Schools
Gallatin Public School
Schools are closed on Monday, January 15, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.
