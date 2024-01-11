NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts have announced closings or delays for Friday, January 12, due to severe weather concerns.
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far.
C
Cheatham County Schools
Ashland City Public School
Clay County Schools
Celina Public School
F
Fayetteville City Schools
Fayetteville Public School
G
Giles County Schools
Pulaski Public School
H
Houston County Schools
Erin Public School
Humphreys County Schools
Waverly Public School
L
Lawrence County Schools
Lawrenceburg Public School
Lincoln County Schools
Fayetteville Public School
M
Monroe County Schools
Tompkinsville Public School
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.