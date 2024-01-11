NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts have announced closings or delays for Friday, January 12, due to severe weather concerns.

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced closings/delays so far.

C

Cheatham County Schools

Ashland City Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Clay County Schools

Celina Public School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

F

Fayetteville City Schools

Fayetteville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

G

Giles County Schools

Pulaski Public School

Closed Tomorrow

H

Houston County Schools

Erin Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Humphreys County Schools

Waverly Public School

Closed Tomorrow

L

Lawrence County Schools

Lawrenceburg Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Lincoln County Schools

Fayetteville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

M

Monroe County Schools

Tompkinsville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.