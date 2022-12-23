NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Snow has fallen and temperatures have dropped across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, leaving dangerous driving conditions behind.

Below is a county-by-county list of current road conditions. This list will continue to get updated throughout the day. You can also track traffic conditions on TDOT’s SmartWay map here.

Davidson County

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted, “Between 5:00 a.m. & 8:30 a.m., there have been 34 crash calls, almost all of them non-injury.”

They ask if you must go out today that you drive slowly and carefully.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Nashville has reported a few additional minor crashes as well.

News 2 spoke with a few travelers on Friday morning, including Eric Rodriguez. “I’ve driven in the snow before, so I’m used to it, but a lot of people here aren’t, so just gotta be careful for other drivers,” he said.

Rodriguez, who was traveling from Clarksville to BNA and then back to Clarksville, continued, “I’ve seen a lot of cars on the road or like spun around so it’s been hectic.”

Steve Blackmon has also been out on the roads Friday morning in Nashville. “The side roads are slick, no question about it. The main roads are remarkably in decent shape,” he said.

Maury County

Maury County officials told News 2 they’ve secondary roads in the county with thin layers of ice on them. They too ask that, if you must be out today, you take it slow, give everyone plenty of room, and use caution.

Montgomery County

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

According to a release issued by the City of Clarksville, Clarksville police have responded to three reported crashes and eight drivers assist calls since 12:00 a.m.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

The release also stated that the CPD urges the public to stay home and avoid the roadways if possible. “If you must go somewhere, allow yourself plenty of time to get there, slow down and anticipate slowing down and stopping, the roads are slick and have snow accumulation.”

Robertson County

Parts of Robertson County are seeing terrible ice in spots. In Millersville, roads are “slick as snot,” according to the Millersville Police Assistant Chief.

Rutherford County

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

According to Murfreesboro officials, police officers have responded to several property damage crashes because of slick roads.

A release from Murfreesboro states that “main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street department prepping roads, spreading salt, and plowing. Most of the neighborhood streets are ice covered. At 8 a.m., the temperature was 1 degree, so many of the passable roads have black ice in spots.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Officers also have a reminder for drivers to clean their entire windshield and side windows so they can see properly.

Sumner County

Sumner County officials have reported a few wrecks. A major concern in the area, according to officials, is power outages.

Wilson County

Wilson County officials told News 2, as of Friday morning, most major roads are fine, but the side roads are icy. Hills are a concern in the area.

Tennessee Highways

THP tweeted that troopers are seeing improving road conditions however, there are still icy spots on some interstates and state routes. “If you have to get out today take it slow. If you need assistance call *847.”