Tennessee restaurant owners weigh in on reopening strategies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants and retail are allowed to reopen in Tennessee starting Monday, according to Governor Bill Lee.

But the green light gave business owners stress as preparations began this weekend. Gina Stradley at Sammy B’s in Lebanon said it’s scary to reopen, but it’s also given her hope.

“You’re in a business that’s extremely social all the time and you’re used to seeing a lot of people. It’s been really, really odd,” Stradley said.

Stradley said customers coming in tonight will notice some differences in the restaurant.

“We’re not going to put any condiments on the tables. We usually have salt, peppers, sweeteners and stuff, we’re not going to do that. But if you ask, it’s here,” Stradley said.

Stradley is also seating customers at specific tables throughout the business, not allowing anyone at the bar. The second floor of Sammy B’s also allows for further seating options and more space.

But one challenging part, is not knowing what the customer base will be starting out.

“How many people do I bring in and staff? Because we don’t know how busy we’re going to be,” Stradley said.

Red Rooster Cafe owner Greg Yandell agreed, saying he knew opening today would not be possible. After being closed since March 15, he said there is no food in the Hendersonville restaurant.

“We’re making a significant amount of changes around the way we approach that to make sure we’re safe,” Yandell said.

Yandell is also not allowing condiments on the tables, he ordered a new touch-less credit card system and paper menus for customers.

Yandell said 75-percent of his regular customers said on a Facebook poll they are itching to come back to Red Rooster Cafe.

“I do expect that here fairly quickly we will be busy again,” Yandell said.

But both business owners said, only time will tell how people respond.

