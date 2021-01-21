Tennessee reports more than 1 million new unemployment claims filed since start of pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 18,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 49,270 for the week ending Jan. 16, down by 9,675 from the previous week when there were 58,945 continued claims.

A total of 1,021,145 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14, 2020