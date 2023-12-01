WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are public outcries from across the state this week after Gov. Bill Lee announced his proposal to expand school vouchers to all 95 counties.

If Lee’s proposal becomes law, the first year would have eligibility limits. However, after that, any student, regardless of income, would be eligible to receive taxpayer money to attend private school.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“It’s going to be the wild, wild west in the education world,” Jeff Luttrell, the Wilson County director of schools, said.

That’s the fear Luttrell expressed after Lee unveiled his private school voucher expansion.

“The new Education Freedom Scholarship Program will make choice a reality for every family and every child in Tennessee,” Lee said.

Lee told reporters on Tuesday that tax money would cover the tuition for up to 20,000 students starting next school year before expanding.

“If we can afford this endeavor, then why have we been the lowest funded? This really hurts my heart. It hurts for our teachers,” Luttrell said.

This sentiment has been shared by public school officials across the state. Many took to social media.

“This is an opportunity for parents to choose where their children to go to school,” Jeremy Hayes said.

Hayes teaches at a charter school in Davidson County. The voucher program has already been in place for Tennessee’s three largest counties, including Davidson County. Hayes said quite a bit of his students use the voucher.

“There was one mother who came to me who was in tears,” Hayes recalled. “She said she was praying for years to send her kid to a school that could better fit their needs, but they could never afford it.”

Hayes said he’s seen a positive impact for students considering there is a much better student-to-teacher ratio.

“I’ll tell you what if you cut your class size in half everyone would be better off…it’s been driven down by so many people that [public schools] are not successful and people have bought into it and this is going to be the result of it,” Luttrell said.