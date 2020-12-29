Tennessee prisoner charged with mail stalking after allegedly sending romantic letters to widow

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An inmate at the Tennessee Department of Correction has been charged with using the U.S. Mail to harass and intimidate the widow of a man he murdered in 2009.

According to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran, 55-year-old Hank Wise sent multiple letters to the woman’s attorney after he was sentenced for shooting her husband at the Buck Wild Saloon in Nashville. He was convicted of second degree-murder in Davidson County Criminal Court and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The letters were sent to the woman’s attorney between 2011 and 2017. They included Christmas and Valentine’s Day cards and contained romantic overtures, professing his love for her.

In 2012, the woman asked her attorney not to notify her of any more letters. Her attorney told her about the subsequent letters in 2019.

“We owe a duty to victims of crime to ensure that they will not continue to be subjected to cruel acts which cause emotional distress as alleged here,” Cochran said. “We simply will not stand for this.”

Wise made an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Tuesday afternoon and could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted.