Tennessee politicians offer prayers to President Trump after diagnosis of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The news of President Donald Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19 sparked emotional reaction from Tennessee politicians.

“Maria and I are praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania’s recovery, and for all affected by this virus,” said Governor Bill Lee via Twitter.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper took to social media as well by tweeting, “I am hoping for a speedy and complete recovery for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as the 939 Nashvillians currently fighting COVID-19, including Davidson County Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway and our Tennessee Titans.”

Friday late afternoon, Trump was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center. White House administration called it a “precautionary measure”.

By Friday evening, news was released that 74-year old Trump was experiencing a low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and a cough.