DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee man was arrested after police said he set fire to a Christmas tree and presents days before the holidays.

It happened at the Greentree Apartments in Dyersburg around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Dyersburg police reported neighbors saw James Walker, 25, remove items from an apartment and put them in his car. He then wrapped the Christmas tree in a child’s blanket and then set the tree and gifts on fire, according to Dyersburg police.

Officers noted a window had been opened to vent the fire and the apartment’s smoke detector had been covered. No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Walker was arrested after he tried to run away from officers.

The victim told officers Walker was an acquaintance she had had an argument with earlier in the day.

(Courtesy: Dyersburg Police Department)

The Dyersburg Police Department’s Community Changer program then stepped in and replaced all of the child’s presents that were damaged, in addition to a few extra gifts.

Walker was charged with aggravated burglary, resisting arrest and aggravated arson.

No additional information was immediately released.