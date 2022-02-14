NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee is outpacing the rest of the country when it comes to teen dating violence.

The State of the Child 2021 report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found more than one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in the last year. The report also stated that the number was significantly higher than anywhere else in the country and twice as high as the national rate.

“With teen dating violence, we really just think of it as intimate partner violence between young people and that could include physical aggression,” said Dwanna Kimbro, Girls Inc. Program Manager at YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee. “A lot of times that includes stalking with our young people, that’s a new, big thing that has really impacted the youth these days.”

Kimbro said it’s important to look for warning signs that indicate a teen might be in trouble. Roughly 1.5 million high school boys and girls in the U.S. admit to being intentionally hit or physically harmed in the last year by someone they are romantically involved with.

“A lot of times we see in schools like they’re play fighting, or they’re shoving each other in the hallway and doing little things like that,” Kimbro said. “A lot of times, I think, our girls get mixed messages about physical aggression, or like, ‘oh, I need that protection’ or things like that.”

She advises that people keep in mind the signs of violence are not always physical. According to the CDC, 26% of women and 15% of men who were victims of contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime first experienced these or other forms of violence by that partner before age 18.

“They’re not walking around school with a broken nose, or a broken wrist, or anything like that, right? A lot of times it is psychological, or they’re really, battling it within themselves,” Kimbro said.

She explained that it’s important that loved ones pay attention to whether or not a teen’s relationship is causing them to no longer maintain their normal daily lives.

“If this person is pulling them away from things that they like to do, and the people that they love? Is this person, constantly checking in? That could be a sign of control. They’re trying to exert some power over you, are constantly trying to see your whereabouts and things like that,” she said.

Kimbro added that adults need to help teens understand what constitutes a healthy relationship and provide support. That’s what she does through Girls Inc. where young women can go to her for advice when they join the program. The Tennessee Health Department is taking part in Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in February to help prevent the issue from happening.

“I feel like we all need that we need a safe space. And our girls especially need a safe space in a safe person that they can confide in,” Kimbro said. “I don’t mind being that person at all for our girls, and I love it. I’m really passionate about youth, I’m really passionate about spreading the correct information to our girls so that they can grow up and live healthy lives, you know, make great decisions for themselves.”

Help is available 24/7 by calling the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee Crisis Support Hotline at 1-800-334-4628 or sending a text message to their Domestic Violence Crisis TEXT LINE at 615-983-5170.