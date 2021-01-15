Tennessee OKs Medicaid block grant; fate unclear under Biden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Legislature has approved a contentious plan for a drastic overhaul of the state’s Medicaid program.

On Friday, the House followed the Senate’s vote a day before in hopes of making it difficult for the incoming President-elect Joe Biden’s administration to overturn the deal. The plan would make Tennessee the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program through a block grant. Tennessee received approval under President Donald Trump’s administration last week.

Biden has opposed block-grant efforts and can rescind the change. This week’s votes are required under the 2019 law passed by the General Assembly.