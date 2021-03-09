Tennessee National Guard troops deploying for Middle East

Tennessee National Guard deploys from Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment, deployed on Sunday for a 10-month tour of the Middle East.

A farewell ceremony took place at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, and those in attendance included Gov. Bill Lee and first lady Maria Lee.

Lt. Col. Phillip Hill Jr., 1-181st Battalion Commander, said many of the more than 350 departing soldiers have assisted with efforts to fight COVID-19 over the past year.

“We are trained, ready, and the soldiers of this battalion have displayed an ability to step up and meet every challenge,” he said.

The 1-181st is headquartered in Chattanooga with units from Dayton, Fayetteville, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski. They are initially headed to Fort Bliss, Texas, for training before deploying overseas.

During the ceremony, the 1-181st cased their battalion colors. They will be uncased upon arrival in the Middle East.

