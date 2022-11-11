Carley Peterson and her daughter welcome home her husband after a ten month deployment to Africa. (Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a very special Veterans Day for soldiers with the Tennessee National Guard.

“I hope she remembers it,” said Carley Peterson. “She’s been a trooper through this.”

For 305 days, Peterson and her two-year-old daughter Madelyn have been waiting for their soldier to come home.

“She’s been able to see her dad every day on video chat, and interact with him even though he’s 8,000 miles away,” she said.

Peterson’s husband and over 80 other soldiers are with the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company. They were sent overseas to work security operations at Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti, Africa for the last ten months.

Families gathered outside the national guard base in Smyrna, where their wait finally came to an end.

It was not only a sweet reunion for the Petersons but also for the Cushman family who finally welcomed home their soldier Friday afternoon, too.

“It was more like a huge weight was lifted off,” said Staff Sgt. Garrett Cushman. “I didn’t have to worry about them back home and making sure, ‘oh gosh, are they going to run into an issue today or anything of that matter.’ I felt whole.”

And for the many families out waiting, that feeling of being whole is something that makes this Veteran Day’s much better than all the rest.

The 268th Military Police Company is currently based in Millington, Tennessee.

After returning from Africa, they flew into Fort Bliss, Texas and then to Smyrna. They headed back to Millington, which is located just outside of Memphis.