NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vasana Rattanarath is a nurse, mom, and breast cancer survivor. During a self-examination, Rattanarth found a lump that seemed to be benign after seeing a doctor, but she also had a blessing on the way: a baby girl.

Rattanarath gave birth to her daughter while getting treatment for Stage 2 breast cancer but before she started radiation. Thankfully, her doctors had had a case like this before and knew exactly what to do.

Rattanarath recalled her husband telling her that they had to name their daughter Hope since hope is what got her through her fight with cancer and the pregnancy.

Rattanarath and her family moved to Murfreesboro in 2018 and Vasana was looking for a community that understood her. That’s when she became a nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and began helping with the Power of Pink.

This year Vasana coordinated a Surviving and Thriving Luncheon at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford that was a huge success bringing survivors, current patients, doctors, nurses, and ASTR board members together to celebrate progress in the fight against breast cancer.

Rattanarath will be at Wine Around the Square this Saturday along with other survivors including Betty Robinson. If you would like to read Betty’s story, click here. If you would like to get tickets to Wine Around the Square or donate to the Power of Pink, click here.