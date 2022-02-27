NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Tennessee man who admitted bribing a Virginia sheriff to secure jail medical services contracts has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Gerard Boyle, 67, of Franklin, Tennessee, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. He was also fined $35,000.

Boyle already had agreed to forfeit $2.7 million to the federal government as part of the plea deal.

Boyle was the founder and CEO of a company that provided medical services to people in jail. Prosecutors said he provided former Norfolk Sheriff Robert McCabe with gifts, cash, entertainment, travel and campaign contributions. In exchange, he was able to obtain medical services contracts worth more than $3 million per year with the sheriff’s office.

McCabe, who was sheriff from 1994 to 2017, was convicted in August on 11 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 20