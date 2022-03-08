NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Support for Ukraine is still growing since the Russian invasion.

Alex Fourie, a Knoxville resident, was born in Ukraine. He spent the first six and a half years of his life in an orphanage.

Fourie was adopted in 1999 and the United States became his new home, but he never forgot where he came from and the friends he left behind.

“It just hurts, I’ve got friends that are there,” Fourie said, “Friends had to drop their families off at the Romanian border and had to go back and fight.”

Russians bombed the Ukrainian city Fourie grew up in. He was still trying to get word of the orphanage’s status.

He knew he had to do something to help; a friend suggested selling T-shirts to raise awareness.

“It’s a golf ball. It says one Ukraine, one world, #StandWithUkraine and in the middle over the heart, it has the map of Ukraine,” Fourie said, “I want to raise awareness to the orphanages that will be destroyed and have already been destroyed.”

All proceeds from shirt sales will be directed to aid in the humanitarian crisis.

Fourie estimated about 100,000 children could become orphaned in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“I want to help the rebuilding process when that comes too, when the war is done,” Fouria said, “Hope Now is a great organization, boots on the ground and it comforts me knowing they’re taking action and if we can support them anyway we can, that’s what I’m here for.”

If you’d like to help, visit standwithukraineorphans.shgstores.com or hopenowusa.org.