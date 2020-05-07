Tennessee man accused of firing at deputies during multi-county pursuit

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man has been charged after reportedly firing at deputies during a pursuit from Cannon County into DeKalb County Wednesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, deputies from the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by David Hutchins.

He fled and fired a handgun at deputies, who returned fire after the pursuit crossed into DeKalb County, the TBI said.

Investigators said no injuries were reported.

Hutchins was eventually taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and one count of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

He was booked into the Cannon County jail on a $60,000 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.