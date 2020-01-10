Tennessee lawyers talk gray areas of cannabis industry

On Friday, hemp law took center stage for Tennessee’s legal community.

The State Bar Association hosted a panel on the budding crop featuring some of the industry’s leading attorneys.

“I spend probably three to four hours a day fielding questions from random sources, be it inside the firm or out about what is this,” said Marc Adesso, lead cannabis attorney at local law firm Waller and one of the industry’s leading lawyers.

Adesso explained hardest part of advising on cannabis.

“Keeping track of all 50 states and knowing what’s happening in each state and what’s going to happen in Tennessee you never know,” he said.

The 2018 Farm Bill has provided some clarity, legalizing the crop on the federal level.

“Interstate commerce has to happen at a federal level – you can’t block him coming in and out of state,” said Adesso.

But there are still plenty of gray areas.

“Dichotomy between federal and state law. So federal says hemp is legal. However some states don’t agree,” said Adesso.

The relatively new crop means that dichotomy is ever-evolving.

The industry in Tennessee, in some ways, is challenged by unexpected growth.

“Everything from criminal defense to intellectual property to retail to food and beverage to even pharmaceuticals is being affected by this substance,” said Adesso. “So any lawyer practicing in those areas is going to have questions coming from clients on the topic.”

They’re questions that likely won’t go away anytime soon.

Adesso explained his goal.

“To give attorneys that base of knowledge to advise clients and say ‘this is the state of the low right now, it’s federally legal, there are some issues at the state level,'” he said.