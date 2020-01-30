Tennessee lawmakers introduce ‘Red Flag’ gun law bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some Tennesse lawmakers have proposed bills that would have Tennessee join a coalition of states with “Red Flag” laws for gun owners, or people looking to buy a gun.

Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) along with Sen. Sara Kyle (D-Memphis) are proposing bills that would allow a court to issue an emergency protection order that would temporarily keep a person from either owning or buying a firearm – if they’re deemed a threat by law enforcement or a family member.

Both bills were filed for introduction into the Tennessee House (HB 1873) and Senate (SB 1807).

“This is a way that while you are in crisis a very close family member can make sure that you are safe and you don’t lose your guns forever,” said Johnson.

Currently, 17 other states and the District of Columbia have passed “red flag” gun laws.

“I don’t anticipate it going very far,” said Rep. Bill Dunn. “If this one makes it’s way then I will be looking at it through the lens of protecting the constitutional rights to carry and make sure they are not indiscriminately thrown away.”

Currently, 17 other states and the District of Columbia have passed “red flag” gun laws.