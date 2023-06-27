GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six innocent people lost their lives exactly three months ago today (June 27).

In light of The Covenant School shooting, News 2 has gone behind the scenes for law enforcement training across the state. On Tuesday, a state–led training showed News 2 the critical moments for the first officer on scene when confronting an active shooter.

“We are just trying to emulate a stressful environment,” Sam Radtke said. Radtke is a sergeant with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

“A lot of the training that we do is team movements, so this is the first time that I’ve gone through this specialized first solo officer response,” Radtke said.

Tuesday, officers met at an empty Sumner County school where they trained as if they were a solo officer arriving at an active shooter scene.

“[The first officer is] super critical; I think it’s why the sheriff put an SRO officer in every school in Sumner County,” Radtke said.

“As police we can’t wait, we have to move to the threat,” Joseph Maeser, and instructor at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy said.

Maeser teaches police across the state; they use empty schools as their training grounds.

“As much as we hate to say it, these are very high targets for these active threats, so we want to be better prepared. Also, for local law enforcement to come in and train in the school for where hopefully they will never have to respond to this type of call in,” Radtke said.

Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairview and Gallatin Police departments all took part in the two-day training.