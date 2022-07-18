MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Consider this your warning: Tennessee law enforcement has teamed up to take part in Operation Southern Slow Down in an effort to crack down on drivers who break the law.

Five southern states, including Tennessee, are participating in the campaign to encourage and educate drivers to slow down, put their phones away, and focus on the roads before they cause an accident.

In Murfreesboro, the police department, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol are focused on New Salem Highway where officers said there has been a spike in crashes and citizen complaints about unsafe driving.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

On Monday, law enforcement gave citations to dozens of drivers for speeding, distracted driving, and failing to yield, among other traffic violations.

“Speed is obviously going to be a factor in a lot of these crashes,” said Lt. Greg Walker with the Murfreesboro Police Department. “The lady I just stopped was for failure to yield just a few minutes ago, and she even told me she was talking on her phone and thought she had enough time to make her turn and almost caused a crash right in front of me.”

Speeding drivers are almost three times more likely to be involved in a fatal or serious-injury collision, according to the Tennessee Office of Highway Safety.

Just 10 days ago, Murfreesboro police responded to a three-car crash at an intersection on New Salem Highway. The department’s fatal traffic division was called to investigate because of the serious injuries of one of the victims.

“That’s what has prompted us [to participate in Operation Southern Slow Down], between the citizens’ complaints of speeding and reckless driving and drag racing, then there’s obvious data that comes in through the department and our crime data analysts show us the increase in the number of crashes on this stretch of roadway, so our goal is to come out and reduce the number of crashes by the increased officer presence,” Walker said.

Operation Southern Slow Down will last through July 24, but officers said just because the campaign ends doesn’t mean your safe driving skills should.